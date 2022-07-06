More rain chances...

 Skip to main content
Clouds have stubbornly held on this afternoon, keeping highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s.

More clouds and a few chances of t-showers will occur on Thursday, but they don’t appear to be severe tomorrow.

Showers and t-storms will be possible from Sunday into Tuesday night. We will monitor these storms for potential high winds, large hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.

The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the third week of July.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

