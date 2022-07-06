More rain chances...

Cloudy Wednesday...
Clouds have stubbornly held on this afternoon, keeping highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s.
Scattered rains...
More clouds and a few chances of t-showers will occur on Thursday, but they don’t appear to be severe tomorrow.
Showers return for the later parts of the weekend...
Showers and t-storms will be possible from Sunday into Tuesday night. We will monitor these storms for potential high winds, large hail, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the third week of July.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden