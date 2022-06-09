More rain is in the forecast.

Warmer weather...
After cooling a bit for Wednesday, temperatures on Thursday rebounded .We saw highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Temperatures will remain near or above normal going forward.
Allergy symptoms will vary day by day...
Rain showers in the area will mean a temporary drop in the pollen counts for Friday and Saturday, but the trend will rise for the next week or so.
Showers return for next week...
The next threat of showers will arrive into the region with good chances Friday and Saturday. We are running a deficit for the year, so this is good news.
Medium range trends…
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days. Keep it tuned here to WXOW for the a look at the June outlooks.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden