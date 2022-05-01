 Skip to main content
More rain on tap for the first day of May

A wet start to May

We kick off the month of May today with yet more rain as wrap around moisture from a low pressure continues to stream into the Coulee Region. Most of the rain will fall during the morning hours, but a few spotty showers aren't out of the question during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s, which is below normal for this time of the year. 

La Crosse weather planner
DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km xo 1.png
DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km xo 3.png

Another shot of rain comes Monday night. Additional chances of rain enter the forecast late week. 

High temperatures will remain below average heading into the first week of May.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evenin xo.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

