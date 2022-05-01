More rain on tap for the first day of May

A wet start to May
We kick off the month of May today with yet more rain as wrap around moisture from a low pressure continues to stream into the Coulee Region. Most of the rain will fall during the morning hours, but a few spotty showers aren't out of the question during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s, which is below normal for this time of the year.
Another shot of rain comes Monday night. Additional chances of rain enter the forecast late week.
High temperatures will remain below average heading into the first week of May.