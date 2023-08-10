More rain on the way

Pleasant start to the week…
It was a nice Thursday in the Coulee Region. Highs were in the 70s to lower 80s. More of the same is expected for the coming days.
Next rain chances…
A low-pressure system will come together to give us a chance of rain for tonight and into Friday morning. There’s a possibility for spotty heavy rainfall again in the afternoon and evening. There is a slight risk of severe weather. Highs will remain in the 70s and mostly 80s.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for all but much of the middle parts of the nation for the middle of August.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden