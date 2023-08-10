 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More rain on the way

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will see another dose or two of rainfall.

Pleasant start to the week…

It was a nice Thursday in the Coulee Region. Highs were in the 70s to lower 80s. More of the same is expected for the coming days.

Todays highs xo (45).png
Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-08-10T160616.920.png

Next rain chances…

A low-pressure system will come together to give us a chance of rain for tonight and into Friday morning. There’s a possibility for spotty heavy rainfall again in the afternoon and evening. There is a slight risk of severe weather. Highs will remain in the 70s and mostly 80s.

Severe Weather Outlook Day 2 xo.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-08-10T160619.187.png

Medium range trends...

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-08-10T160625.388.png

Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for all but much of the middle parts of the nation for the middle of August.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you