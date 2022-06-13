More rain this week

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in southeast
Minnesota, Houston and Winona. In west central Wisconsin, La
Crosse.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM CDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 153 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the
last hour.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Holmen, Dakota, Brice Prairie, New Hartford, Dresbach,
Nodine, New Amsterdam, Midway, Ridgeway, Severson Coulee,
Mindoro and Mindoro Cut.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&