 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More seasonable temps on the way ushering in spring showers

  • Updated
  • 0
Warmest Since Date 2022K.png

We did it! We finally did it! La Crosse hit the 50s for the first time in 2023! March 20th was also the first time we hit the 50s in 115 days!

As for Tuesday, we can expect near the same temperatures! Highs will be in the low 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. We could see a few brief breaks in sunshine, but they won't be lasting very long.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Tuesday evening will bring a few slight chances of showers before moderate chances arrive into the overnight hours. Rain looks to start at 11pm Tuesday night and lasting through the mid-morning hours on Wednesday. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - HRRR.png

Here we could see 0-1/4" of rain. Most rain will be light, but it can be moderate at times.

Wednesday will dry out between waves of rain showers from our mid-morning through the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 50s once again on Wednesday as more slight chances of rain return in the afternoon and evening. Most rain, snow and mix look to arrive late Wednesday night and into early Thursday.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days - New.png

Snow, mix and rain start Thursday. Not much accumulation is expected but roads may still be slippery to start the day. A few more rain chances pop up into the afternoon.

7 Day Snow Graph.png

We could see another 0-1/4" of rain from this wave. Snow or mix could also mix in too. Snow totals will be 0-2", but I think totals will be on the lower end of that forecast.

Beyond Thursday, you can expect temps to warm up and bring a few more chances of sunshine. More rain comes Sunday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you