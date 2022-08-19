More showers and t-storms

Clouds and rain take over...
Cloudy skies and a few showers and t-showers returned to the area today, and more storms are expected. Scattered t-storms could become heavy with rain and gusty winds. Highs were in the 70s to end the work week. Stay tuned to News 19 for any updates.
Slow moving storm system...
A low pressure system will move from SW’rn Minnesota to Iowa and Wisconsin, but it will slow down and will take until Saturday night and possibly Sunday to exit. Most or all of the rain associated with the system will have left by Saturday night. There is a chance of 1 to 2 inches accumulation of rain in a few areas.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be out west for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the last week of August and early September. There appears to be uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.
