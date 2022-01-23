 Skip to main content
More snow being delivered tonight to the Coulee Region

  • Updated
Cold end to the weekend

After last night's snow, we dried out briefly today with high temperatures in the teens. 

3rd clipper system arrives tonight

Clouds increased by the afternoon ahead of another clipper system that will deliver snow late tonight into early Monday. Light accumulations of one to three inches are possible, with the heaviest amounts to the south and east. 

Arctic blast arrives

Polar air will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs struggling to get above zero. Lows will be well below zero with dangerous wind chills.

Temperatures will climb back to seasonable readings by next weekend. There is a slight chance for snow Wednesday night and Thursday as a weak system pushes into the Coulee Region. It is too early to nail down the specifics.  

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

