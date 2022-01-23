More snow being delivered tonight to the Coulee Region

Cold end to the weekend
After last night's snow, we dried out briefly today with high temperatures in the teens.
3rd clipper system arrives tonight
Clouds increased by the afternoon ahead of another clipper system that will deliver snow late tonight into early Monday. Light accumulations of one to three inches are possible, with the heaviest amounts to the south and east.
Arctic blast arrives
Polar air will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs struggling to get above zero. Lows will be well below zero with dangerous wind chills.
Temperatures will climb back to seasonable readings by next weekend. There is a slight chance for snow Wednesday night and Thursday as a weak system pushes into the Coulee Region. It is too early to nail down the specifics.