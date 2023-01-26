A couple of inches of snow fell last night, and the next weather maker brings more later tonight into Friday morning. Read here for the latest updates.
More snow then cold
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today