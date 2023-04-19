More storms

Showers and t-storms…
Tonight and tomorrow will bring another shot at precipitation in the form of rain and a few t-storms. That should continue to help melt the snow from the latest system.
Severe weather possible...
There is a marginal risk of severe t-storms later tonight and again on Thursday.
Mississippi River flooding…
The combination of snow melt and rapid warming is leading to flooding on area waterways for the next week and a half or so.
Medium range trends…
A cooler than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the eastern United States for the last week of April.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden