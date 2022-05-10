More strong storms in forecast as hot & humid weather continues

Temps today ranged from the 80s to lower 90s across the Coulee Region, and it was extremely humid, too, especially southeast of La Crosse where it felt like it was in the mid 90s!
Storms formed this evening near the boundry between humid and very humid air, and a few storms became strong.
There are more chances for strong storms in what will remain a hot and humid weather pattern this week. Chances for strong storms will return tomorrow, but best chances will remain north of I-90 and will be later in the evening through Thursday morning.
Another round of strong storms is possible later in the day on Thursday. There is a level 1 risk for severe weather tomorrow and tomorrow night for areas mainly northwest of La Crosse as a complex of storms is most likely to, again, miss I-90 to the north.
All of the Coulee Region is under at least a level 1 risk for severe weather on Thursday with a level 2 risk west and northwest of a line generally through Winona and Preston in Minnesota, though most of Buffalo County, WI is also in that level 2 risk area.
Thursday will likely be the hottest day of the week with highs areawide likely near or above 90 with very high humidity. That humidity decreases on Friday with more storm chances along a cold front.
Scattered showers will continue through the weekend as temps continue to trend cooler behind that departing cold front. By next week, temps may be a bit below average again.