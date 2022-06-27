 Skip to main content
More summer heat leads to t-storms.

Seasonal weather...

Highs today drifted up into the 70s and lower 80s. Plenty of sunshine pushed the highs to slightly below normal.

Showers return...

A weather system will move through the area, and there will be scattered t-showers in region. There is a very slight chance of severe weather, but not widespread.

Medium range trends...

The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the first week of July. There appears to be uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

