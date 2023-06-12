More summer heat.

Summer temperatures...
It was a little cooler to start the work week, but more of the heat is likely to move in over the next 7 days. Expect highs in the 80s.
Front later in the week...
Warmer air will set in again over the next week or so. Showers and a few t-storms will accompany this heat and humidity.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the last week of June.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden