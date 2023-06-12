 Skip to main content
More summer heat.

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will see more summer heat in the next week.

Summer temperatures...

It was a little cooler to start the work week, but more of the heat is likely to move in over the next 7 days. Expect highs in the 80s.

Past 24 hours xo (16).png
Todays highs xo (33).png

Front later in the week...

Warmer air will set in again over the next week or so. Showers and a few t-storms will accompany this heat and humidity.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-06-12T154500.846.png

Medium range trends...

The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the last week of June.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-06-12T154505.625.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

