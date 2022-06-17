More sunshine and comfy temps through Father's Day weekend

Thursday brought us a near perfect day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. I hope you liked Thursday, because we have a copy and paste forecast for Friday.
Friday will be very similar to Thursday, the key differences will be that winds will be a bit calmer and temps will be a few degrees lower. A high pressure system has set up in Western Minnesota that will keep the sky clear for us. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.
Friday night will be clear and cool as lows approach the upper 50s with light winds.
Saturday brings a small change of pace as we will start sunny before a few clouds roll in with a very small chance of some drizzle in the afternoon. Showers from Northwest Minnesota will try and give rain to the Coulee Region, but look to break apart as they enter the region. A light rain shower or drizzle can't be ruled out, but rainfall totals will range from 0 - 0.10", more likely towards 0".
Otherwise, Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs near 80.
Father's Day brings another one filled with sunshine and warm highs. Sunday will also start our warming trend with highs reaching the upper 80s. The only bad news we have is that pollen counts will be on the higher side on Sunday since we will have dryer weather.
Luckily for us, sunshine will stick around for us to start next week. A few slight chances arrive as early as Tuesday night and into Wednesday.