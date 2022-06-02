 Skip to main content
More sunshine the next few days before a wet weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Wednesday brought us a good amount of sunshine and some seasonable temps. Luckily, for us Thursday looks to bring the same.

Thursday will be a bit warmer and sunnier than Wednesday as highs reach the mid to upper 70s. You may even want some sunscreen if you head out with all the sunshine we will have. We will stay clear overnight as lows cool to the low 50s as a high pressure system keeps us dry and clear.

Chore-Cast 2019- mower bars-AM.png

Both Thursday and Friday will bring perfect conditions to get outside and get some chores done before a rainy weekend. If you didn't mow your lawn for No Mow May, then you'll want to get out there Thursday or Friday.

Allergy Forecast 2018 Single Panel Half.png

The only downside to mowing your lawn on Thursday or Friday is that the pollen count for grass will be on the high side and trees will be towards medium.

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

Thursday and Friday will also be a bit breezy. Wind gusts could reach the mid 20s and regular wind speeds ranging from 10-20mph.

Rain becomes likely on Saturday across the Coulee Region. With the widespread rainfall, totals could range from 0.5" to 1.5" of rain on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be a bit cool in the mid 60s.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Some showers will linger into Sunday where we could see a few more light rain showers.

More slight chances of rain will follow into next week.

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

