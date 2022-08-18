More t-showers

Changes arrive...
Mostly cloudy skies and occasional showers and t-showers returned to the forecast today, and more storms are expected. A scattered t-shower could become heavy with rain overnight. Stay tuned to News 19 for any updates.
New weather system late in the week...
A low pressure system will move into the area quickly, but it will slow down and take until Sunday to exit. Most or all of the rain associated with the system will have left by Sunday. There is a chance of 1 to 2 inches accumulation of rain is possible in a few areas.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be out west for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the last week of August. There appears to be uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden