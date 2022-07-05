More t-storms tonight

Passing Clouds Tuesday...
Dry weather ushered us through Tuesday with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees. There will be changes for the next few days.
Front moves eastward...
Showers and t-storms will be moving over parts of the area tonight. A few could be severe, though the highest threat will be to our southwest. Tune in for any updates.
Showers return for the later parts of the weekend...
There will be a chance of t-storms Sunday and Monday. High temperatures and humidity will take a small break for a few days. Enjoy it if you can get out for some fun.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the third week of July. There appears to be uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden