 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More t-storms tonight

  • Updated
  • 0

Passing Clouds Tuesday...

Dry weather ushered us through Tuesday with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees. There will be changes for the next few days.

Futurecast Tuesday map xo (1).png
Heat Advisory xo (2).png
Highs Today xo (18).png

Front moves eastward...

Showers and t-storms will be moving over parts of the area tonight. A few could be severe, though the highest threat will be to our southwest. Tune in for any updates.

Severe Weather Outlook xo.png
Futurecast Rain Accumulation xo (7).png

Showers return for the later parts of the weekend...

There will be a chance of t-storms Sunday and Monday. High temperatures and humidity will take a small break for a few days. Enjoy it if you can get out for some fun.

7 Day Rain Graph xo (24).png

Medium range trends...

The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the third week of July. There appears to be uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.

8-14 Day xo (2).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you