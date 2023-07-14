More t-storms?

Chance of t-showers…
Showers and a few t-storms will roam the Upper Midwest into this evening, possibly redeveloping Saturday. Highs were in the 80s to end the work week.
Active weather from time to time...
Showers and t-storms could redevelop tomorrow, though they are likely to remain widely scattered. Highs should again be in the 80s.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for much of the nation for the latter parts of July.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!