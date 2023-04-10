More unseasonably warm air and sunshine, record breaking temps possible by Wednesday

What an Easter Weekend we had! Temps in the 70s with plenty of sunshine to go around.
A few very light rain showers have started Monday but leave us with little to no rainfall totals to add up. Once showers depart in the mid-morning hours, you can expect clouds to decrease and sunshine to make its full return. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Monday.
Just like over the weekend, temps will warm up even more by the day. Temps will reach the upper 70s on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky.
In 1931 La Crosse hit 81° which is our record high temperature for April 12th (Wednesday). We have the potential to break that record as our forecast highs are at 82° for Wednesday. Winds will be gusty out of the south with plenty of sunshine.
More sunshine spills into Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.
Beyond Thursday, temps slowly decrease by the day.
Highs will meet the low 70s by Friday. Friday also brings our next shot at rain. More rain is possible through the weekend.