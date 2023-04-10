 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More unseasonably warm air and sunshine, record breaking temps possible by Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Fishing Forecast - Hourly.png

What an Easter Weekend we had! Temps in the 70s with plenty of sunshine to go around.

A few very light rain showers have started Monday but leave us with little to no rainfall totals to add up. Once showers depart in the mid-morning hours, you can expect clouds to decrease and sunshine to make its full return. Highs will be in the mid 70s on Monday.

Just like over the weekend, temps will warm up even more by the day. Temps will reach the upper 70s on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

In 1931 La Crosse hit 81° which is our record high temperature for April 12th (Wednesday). We have the potential to break that record as our forecast highs are at 82° for Wednesday. Winds will be gusty out of the south with plenty of sunshine.

More sunshine spills into Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.

6 to 10 day outlook temps.png

Beyond Thursday, temps slowly decrease by the day.

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

Highs will meet the low 70s by Friday. Friday also brings our next shot at rain. More rain is possible through the weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you