Morning fog followed by afternoon sunshine

We are kicking off Sunday on a foggy note. The good news is that it will fade away by noon. It will be a pleasant afternoon with mostly sunny skies. The temperature will rise into the 80s, but it will be humid.
Tonight, more fog forms, and it lasts through Monday morning. Expect mostly sunny skies by the afternoon and temperatures in the 80s. Fog will form again Monday night and will last through Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be another nice day after the foggy start. Expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80s. The quiet weather will continue through Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies. Showers are forecast for Wednesday night, so the pleasant weather will not last long. The unsettled weather pattern continues into the following weekend, with showers and thunderstorms possible.
Temperatures will range between the 70s and the 80s.
