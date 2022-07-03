 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Areas of Dense Fog Early This Morning...

Through 7 AM, areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to a
quarter mile or less in parts of central and southwest Wisconsin.
This fog will quickly dissipate between 7 AM and 8 AM.

If traveling early this morning, be prepared for dense fog that
could suddenly reduce visibilities to 1/4 mile or less. Slow down
and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Morning fog possible with isolated showers, t-storms

  • 0

The unsettled weather continues today. We will see fog through the late morning hours with partly cloudy skies. We might be able to squeeze out a shower or thunderstorm early, but most of the area should remain dry. Highs will reach the 80s with southerly winds. 

sunday planner

A calm Sunday night is on tap with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 70s with southerly winds. 

Unfortunately, July 4th is shaping up to be a wet one, with showers and thunderstorms likely. There is also a chance that a few of them could be strong to severe. Highs will be in the 80s along with southerly winds. 

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - Graf 4km.png

Shower and thunderstorm chances remain through next weekend with highs in the 80s. 

rain chances
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days Evening.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you