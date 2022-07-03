Morning fog possible with isolated showers, t-storms

The unsettled weather continues today. We will see fog through the late morning hours with partly cloudy skies. We might be able to squeeze out a shower or thunderstorm early, but most of the area should remain dry. Highs will reach the 80s with southerly winds.
A calm Sunday night is on tap with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 70s with southerly winds.
Unfortunately, July 4th is shaping up to be a wet one, with showers and thunderstorms likely. There is also a chance that a few of them could be strong to severe. Highs will be in the 80s along with southerly winds.
Shower and thunderstorm chances remain through next weekend with highs in the 80s.