Most of the week stays dry with a few overnight rain chances, then fall arrives

The weekend brought a few showers, but most of us stayed dry! Temps stayed warm in the 80s with muggy dewpoint temperatures.
Monday will bring us some more dry weather, but first we have to get through some morning fog. Dense Fog Advisories will be valid until 9a.m. Monday for areas northwest of La Crosse, but all of us can see dense fog through the morning hours. Fog can become so thick that we would see some mist on our commute.
Expect visibility to be 1/4 mile or less at times, so take your time when heading out on Monday. Once temps warm up, fog will start to disappear around 9-10a.m.
Otherwise, Monday will bring us a mostly sunny sky with highs once again reaching the low 80s. Dewpoints will be in the low 60s giving us a slight muggy feel.
Heading into Monday night, things change up a bit. We will see a few isolated showers into the evening around 9p.m. but then more storms form north of La Crosse early Tuesday.
Guidance is hesitant with where exactly these storms build, but most will stay east of the Mississippi. Storms will make way around 3a.m. Tuesday and could extend further south into the central portions of the area near La Crosse. Rainfall totals will range from 0-1/2" from Monday-Tuesday morning's rain.
Rain will clear by 7a.m. Tuesday and we will then see more sunshine throughout the day. Tuesday brings a very hot and humid day. Highs will be in the upper 80s with dewpoints in the mid to upper 60s for a very sweaty feel. We will be very close to our record which would be 93° for Tuesday.
Tuesday brings a few more slight chances of rain overnight ahead of much cooler air for the rest of the week.
That cold front will push temps into the upper 70s on Wednesday and even into the low to mid 60s for Thursday. Thursday will be our Autumnal Equinox where forecast temps just so happen to take a dive.
Friday is shaping up to bring us our next biggest chance of rain with temps in the low 60s.
The good news is so far, this weekend is trending dry!