Mostly clear tonight, thunderstorms return Sunday

We couldn't have asked for a better start to the weekend! We had plentiful sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s and 80s across the Coulee Region. Our dewpoints were lower making it feel more comfortable outside. Great weather conditions for any outdoor events such as Country Boom. Expect mostly clear skies tonight as temperatures fall into the 60s with light southeast winds. Heading into Sunday expect showers and thunderstorms to roll in during the afternoon. We will have temperatures in the 80s with southerly winds. Showers and thunderstorms continue Sunday night with the potential for severe weather. Right now the main threats are heavy rain, damaging winds, and large hail. We will continue to monitor the trends and make adjustments as needed. Showers and thunderstorms linger into Monday. A few thunderstorms may to strong to severe during the morning. Highs will reach the 80s with winds becoming northwesterly. Expect clear skies Monday night as temperatures fall into the 60s. A beautiful stretch of sunshine Tuesday through the end of the week with seasonal highs in the 80s. Rain and storm chances return next weekend.
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt