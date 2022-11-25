Mother nature gives shoppers a good deal

It is another foggy morning with low visibility in spots across the Coulee Region. The fog will burn off, though, as we progress through the morning. High pressure will allow for abundant sunshine and above-average temperatures in the 50s, which is good news if you are doing Black Friday shopping.
The weekend begins with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s. On Saturday night, there is a chance of rain and snow. Rain and snow continues into Sunday morning. No accumulation is anticipated. Sunday's highs will be in the 40s.
The new week begins with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s. A storm system will deliver rain and snow Tuesday, becoming all snow Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. It is too early to nail down possible snowfall accumulations. As we move into December, temperatures will be below-average in the 30s.
Have a great day!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt