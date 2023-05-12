 Skip to main content
Mother's Day weekend leaves us with plenty of rain chances

  • Updated
Mothers Day Weekend Forecast - Card.png

Showers and storms will be the story for these next few days. While we do have showers in the forecast on Friday and Saturday, most rain showers won't add up to much at least until overnight Saturday.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

Friday brings us light rain and drizzle, mainly through our morning before we dry out overnight. Highs will be in the mid 70s. The best time to be outdoors will be in the late afternoon or early evening Friday.

Though we will be mainly dry in the evening and overnight Friday, an occasional sprinkle cannot be ruled out. Lows will be near 60.

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - HRRR.png

Rainfall totals on Friday will range from a trace to 1/4".

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3kmsat.png

Saturday will also bring isolated light rain showers, but even these will lead to slim to none totals. Most showers and storms will hold off until Saturday evening. There is even a severe threat for strong to severe storms late Saturday, but as storms get to the region, they weaken quite a bit.

Temperature Trend.png

Sunday will start off stormy for our Mother's Day. Luckily those showers will taper off the further we go into the day. Highs will be cooler than the past few days in the low 60s.

7 Day Rain Graph-Kyle1620236664105.png

Some good news for us is that next week so far is trending very nice!!

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

