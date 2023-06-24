 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT this evening.

Favorable meteorological conditions will lead to enhanced surface
ozone production today. In general, peak ozone concentrations occur
from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower ozone
concentrations observed overnight and into the morning hours. The
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY
level on an isolated basis.

During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including
outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Much need rain expected the next few days; severe weather possible tonight

  • Updated
  • 0

We finally are going to get some much needed rainfall as a low pressure system moves into Minnesota and Wisconsin, however we do have the potential for seeing strong to severe thunderstorms.

Severe Weather Outlook DMA Day 1 XO.png

A marginal, level one out of five risk is in place for most of the Coulee region, including La Crosse, Winona and Preston. A level two risk includes the far southwestern parts of the area including Prairie Du Chien and Decorah. Hail and damaging wind gusts are the main threats though an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out.

Futurecast XO.png
Futurecast XO 2.png

We'll have multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms around over the next 48-60 hours, and heavy rain will also be a threat as well. The good news is that it won't rain the entire time. When it's all said and done, most areas are looking at anywhere from a quarter to one inch of rain with some higher amounts possible.

Futurecast XO 3.png

It'll be cool and breezy Sunday and Monday with highs only in the low to mid 70s, some even staying in the upper 60s. Winds will be out of the north and northwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph at times. 

Futurecast XO 4.png

After Monday, we get a nice and pleasant day on Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

We'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine for the mid to late week timeframe with slight chances of a few showers and thunderstorms at times, mostly of the pop-up variety. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s. 

Recommended for you