Multiple rounds of wintry weather will make for dangerous travel starting late Tuesday

The calm before the storm.... Tuesday starts chilly with partial clearing ahead of increasing clouds and increasing snow chances. Highs will meet the upper 20s before snow showers move in through the afternoon.
Tuesday
Snow showers look to bring slight chances by our late morning and really look to start for La Crosse by 1pm Tuesday. Snow showers will start light and stay light to moderate throughout most of the day. Heavier snowfall is possible further north of I-90 where Winter Storm Warnings are present.
Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Wabasha, Buffalo and Trempealeau Counties starting 3pm Tuesday and lasting through 6pm Thursday. Jackson County also has a Winter Storm Warning, but from 6pm Tuesday through 6pm Thursday.
Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Fillmore and Winona Counties from 3pm Tuesday through 6am Wednesday. La Crosse, Houston, Monroe and Vernon Counties also have Winter Weather Advisories from 6pm Tuesday through 6am Wednesday.
There will be another sharp cut off for snowfall totals. It's possible that a few southern Advisory areas may not get much or any snow at all. If this wave of snow on Tuesday stays on track, La Crosse could be looking at 2-4". Areas south could see a trace to 3". Higher totals will be possible in warning areas. If this system on Tuesday shifts higher north, than you can expect lesser snow totals. Either way, if we see snow accumulating on roads, it will make for dangerous travel.
It is fair to say that this can be considered round 1 (Tuesday through Wednesday morning).
Wednesday
This first round of wintry weather will give us a break into the mid-morning hours on Wednesday. This is where winds begin picking up, giving us blowing snow which will once again reduce visibility.
Winona and Fillmore Counties will be upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings from noon Wednesday through 6pm Thursday.
Winter Storm Watches are valid for the rest of the Coulee Region from noon Wednesday through 6pm Thursday.
Snow showers develop into Wednesday afternoon and even mix will be possible, especially south of I-90. Snow and mixed precipitation will make for dangerous travel on Wednesday and Thursday. Wintry precipitation will continue through most of Thursday.
With gusty winds and snow/mix, this will take a toll on trees and power lines. Power outages and multiple trees of branches could even be downed.
Snowfall totals on top of Tuesday night/Wednesday morning could bring additional inches of snow. The graphic below shows longer range models being the euro and GFS. Those two particular models show wintry mix further south of I-90 than others. If wintry mix stays south of the Coulee Region, we can't rule out totals from Tuesday through Thursday to reach the double digits.
If we see more wintry mix on Wednesday through Thursday, totals will damper quite a bit.
Thursday and beyond
Snow/mix showers taper off late on Thursday. Travel will be very hazardous and is not advised, especially in areas north of I-90 where snowfall totals look heaviest.
There's still time between now and Thursday, so we will likely see some minor changes to the forecast. It will be best to monitor the forecast closely these next couple of days.
Friday has one more slight chance of snow ahead of a calmer, warmer weekend.