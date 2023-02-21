Multiple rounds of wintry weather will make for dangerous travel starting late Tuesday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Multi-Faceted and Complex Winter Storm From this Evening
Through Thursday...

.The heaviest snow arrives in two waves, first focusing tonight
in a narrow west to east band mainly north of a Rochester,
Minnesota to Black River Falls, Wisconsin line where some
locations could see 5 to 8 inches of snow. Snow amounts decrease
very quickly south of this line and locations south of Interstate
90 may see little to no snow with this first band.

This band of snow weakens but lingers though the morning on
Wednesday. There may be a short break in the snow midday, but with
increasing northeasterly winds, blowing and drifting snow will
become an increasing problem.

The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north
Wednesday afternoon across the entire area. By the time the storm
ends late Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is
expected northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin
line. Some locales may see even high snow amounts. Snow amounts
decrease quickly to the south of this line, but the threat for
freezing rain increases. Ice amounts over a quarter of an inch are
possible along and south of the Highway 14 corridor between
Wednesday evening and Thursday morning with the risk of tree and
power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph.

This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely
impacted at times. With some adjustments in the storm track
possible, along with uncertainties in where the heavier snow bands
and favored wintry mix areas lie along the southern border of the
storm track, expect continued refinements to the forecast over
the next 24 to 36 hours.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches.
Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 6 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from
Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible Wednesday
night into Thursday. Areas of blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility Wednesday night and Thursday. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a very sharp cutoff in snow
amounts on the south side of the advisory tonight and some
locations may see little to no snow, especially south of
Interstate 90.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...Multi-Faceted and Complex Winter Storm From this Evening
Through Thursday...

.The heaviest snow arrives in two waves, first focusing tonight
in a narrow west to east band mainly north of a Rochester,
Minnesota to Black River Falls, Wisconsin line where some
locations could see 5 to 8 inches of snow. Snow amounts decrease
very quickly south of this line and locations south of Interstate
90 may see little to no snow with this first band.

This band of snow weakens but lingers though the morning on
Wednesday. There may be a short break in the snow midday, but with
increasing northeasterly winds, blowing and drifting snow will
become an increasing problem.

The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north
Wednesday afternoon across the entire area. By the time the storm
ends late Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is
expected northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin
line. Some locales may see even high snow amounts. Snow amounts
decrease quickly to the south of this line, but the threat for
freezing rain increases. Ice amounts over a quarter of an inch are
possible along and south of the Highway 14 corridor between
Wednesday evening and Thursday morning with the risk of tree and
power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph.

This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely
impacted at times. With some adjustments in the storm track
possible, along with uncertainties in where the heavier snow bands
and favored wintry mix areas lie along the southern border of the
storm track, expect continued refinements to the forecast over
the next 24 to 36 hours.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches.
Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 6 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from
Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible Wednesday
night into Thursday. Areas of blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility Wednesday night and Thursday. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a very sharp cutoff in snow
amounts on the south side of the advisory tonight and some
locations may see little to no snow, especially south of
Interstate 90.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Multiple rounds of wintry weather will make for dangerous travel starting late Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
48 Hr Chance for Rain Graph 2018.png

The calm before the storm.... Tuesday starts chilly with partial clearing ahead of increasing clouds and increasing snow chances. Highs will meet the upper 20s before snow showers move in through the afternoon.

Tuesday

Snow showers look to bring slight chances by our late morning and really look to start for La Crosse by 1pm Tuesday. Snow showers will start light and stay light to moderate throughout most of the day. Heavier snowfall is possible further north of I-90 where Winter Storm Warnings are present.

Current Watches - All Types Day 1 Kyle.png

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for Wabasha, Buffalo and Trempealeau Counties starting 3pm Tuesday and lasting through 6pm Thursday. Jackson County also has a Winter Storm Warning, but from 6pm Tuesday through 6pm Thursday.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Dan.png

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Fillmore and Winona Counties from 3pm Tuesday through 6am Wednesday. La Crosse, Houston, Monroe and Vernon Counties also have Winter Weather Advisories from 6pm Tuesday through 6am Wednesday.

State - Futurecast Snow Accumulation - NAM 20km.png

There will be another sharp cut off for snowfall totals. It's possible that a few southern Advisory areas may not get much or any snow at all. If this wave of snow on Tuesday stays on track, La Crosse could be looking at 2-4". Areas south could see a trace to 3". Higher totals will be possible in warning areas. If this system on Tuesday shifts higher north, than you can expect lesser snow totals. Either way, if we see snow accumulating on roads, it will make for dangerous travel.

It is fair to say that this can be considered round 1 (Tuesday through Wednesday morning).

Wednesday

This first round of wintry weather will give us a break into the mid-morning hours on Wednesday. This is where winds begin picking up, giving us blowing snow which will once again reduce visibility.

Current Watches - All Types.png

Winona and Fillmore Counties will be upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings from noon Wednesday through 6pm Thursday.

Winter Storm Watches are valid for the rest of the Coulee Region from noon Wednesday through 6pm Thursday.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR Danmix.png

Snow showers develop into Wednesday afternoon and even mix will be possible, especially south of I-90. Snow and mixed precipitation will make for dangerous travel on Wednesday and Thursday. Wintry precipitation will continue through most of Thursday.

With gusty winds and snow/mix, this will take a toll on trees and power lines. Power outages and multiple trees of branches could even be downed.

Snowfall totals on top of Tuesday night/Wednesday morning could bring additional inches of snow. The graphic below shows longer range models being the euro and GFS. Those two particular models show wintry mix further south of I-90 than others. If wintry mix stays south of the Coulee Region, we can't rule out totals from Tuesday through Thursday to reach the double digits.

Forecast Snow Graph.png

If we see more wintry mix on Wednesday through Thursday, totals will damper quite a bit.

Thursday and beyond

Snow/mix showers taper off late on Thursday. Travel will be very hazardous and is not advised, especially in areas north of I-90 where snowfall totals look heaviest.

5 Day Travel Tracker Vertical Bars.png

There's still time between now and Thursday, so we will likely see some minor changes to the forecast. It will be best to monitor the forecast closely these next couple of days.

Friday has one more slight chance of snow ahead of a calmer, warmer weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you