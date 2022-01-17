 Skip to main content
Near seasonal start to the week before arctic air returns

  • Updated
  • 0

Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett details the return of the arctic air by mid-week

Out the door, the temperatures are holding within the 20s under cloudy skies. There will be breaks in the cloud cover today with a sporadic light snow shower possible. High temperatures will climb to the upper 20s with light winds.

State - Forecast Highs Today (5).png

One last mild day...

Then again tonight's cloud cover will hold temperatures within the 20s. Tuesday the wind will increase from the south to bring temperatures up to the mid-30s. An isolated light snow shower/wintry mix will be possible mainly in the evening hours.

State 18 Hour -Futurecast Clouds and Precip - RPM 4km alyssa (7).png

Bitter blast...

Cold air drops in Tuesday night with strong northwesterly winds. Wednesday's morning lows will be within the single digits. Winds stay gusting up to 35 mph Wednesday.

Wind Forecast - 4 Day (3).png

This will keep temperatures in the single digits with feel-like temperatures in the teens below zero. Frost bite and hypothermia can settle in during these conditions. Limit your outdoor time and bundle up.

Temperature Trend (6).png

It will be even colder Thursday morning. Feel-like temperatures will drop to the 20s below zero with actual temperatures in the single digits below zero. Again limit your outdoor time and bundle up. Then sunshine will dominate Thursday with high temperatures again not improving much.

Wind Chill Forecast Graph-1607439782141.png

Winds will calm Thursday night, but calm and clear skies will allow for temperatures to tank. Actual temperatures could near the teens below zero. Even without the wind chill, these conditions are still dangerous so take precautions.

*Wind Chill Advisories may be needed Wednesday Through Friday - stay tuned for more updates*

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett

