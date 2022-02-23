New snow maker coming in

Wednesday bright and cold...
Northerly winds pumped in colder air last night and today with highs topping out in the single digits and teens. Partly cloudy skies remained in place.
More snow Thursday...
Another weather system will move through on Thursday and Thursday night. 2 to 4 inches of snow will fall and roads will become slippery. Keep an eye on the forecast for Thursday for any updates. The bulk of the snow will fall later in the day into Thursday evening.
Dry weather moves in Friday…
A drier weather pattern develops by the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will mostly stay below normal to finish the month of February.
Medium range outlook...
Temperature outlooks for early March are favoring above normal weather for the southern part of the nation, and below normal for the Pacific Northwest into the Northern Plains.
Have a nice evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden