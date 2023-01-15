New weather system

Sunny skies for Sunday...
Finally, sunny skies made for a pleasant Sunday. Readings were in the 30s to lower 40s while normal highs are in the 20s. Changes are coming starting tonight.
Weather system arrives tonight and tomorrow…
Cloudy skies are beginning to take shape. They are going to bring rain later tonight. A good soaking is expected for the area. As the storm moves east some snow showers area possible for Monday night and Tuesday.
Another system for Thursday...
Colder air will dominate as a new storm passes on Thursday. It appears that snow will be more likely.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected for the far eastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is hinted at for the Midwest and Western United States.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great night!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden