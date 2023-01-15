 Skip to main content
New weather system

  • Updated
Rain is slipping toward the area for tonight and tomorrow.

Sunny skies for Sunday...

Finally, sunny skies made for a pleasant Sunday. Readings were in the 30s to lower 40s while normal highs are in the 20s. Changes are coming starting tonight.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (62).png
DMA - Highs Today xo (1).png

Weather system arrives tonight and tomorrow…

Cloudy skies are beginning to take shape. They are going to bring rain later tonight. A good soaking is expected for the area. As the storm moves east some snow showers area possible for Monday night and Tuesday.

7 Day Rain Graph xo - 2023-01-15T165441.051.png

Another system for Thursday...

Colder air will dominate as a new storm passes on Thursday. It appears that snow will be more likely.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-01-15T171637.081.png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected for the far eastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is hinted at for the Midwest and Western United States.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (82).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

