The storm will bring rain and a possible wintry mix, especially later in the afternoon, and slippery roads could develop where surface temperatures are near freezing. Drive carefully and slow down. Rain showers are more likely here Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Read here for the latest developments.
New wintry storm system
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
