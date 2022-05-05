Nice end to the week before showers, thunderstorms return for Mother's Day

Highs today were mostly in the 60s with increasing clouds by the afternoon. Most of the rain stayed out of the Coulee Region. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight as temperatures dip into the 40s along with light and variable winds.
Fantastic Friday
A nice end to the week tomorrow as temperatures rise into the 60s with decreasing cloud cover by the afternoon. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph out of the ENE.
Mostly clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop into the 40s by Friday night.
Nice start to the weekend
A sunny Saturday is on tap with highs reaching the 70s.
Clouds will be on the increase Saturday night ahead of our next weather maker.
Active weather returns
Mother's Day will start dry, but rain and thunderstorms will arrive during the afternoon hours.
Southerly winds will continue to drive in showers and thunderstorms through next week, with severe weather possible Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be above average in the 80s along with high dewpoints, making it feel muggy outside.