Nice, mild start to spring tomorrow ahead of an active weather pattern

Beautiful start to the weekend
We had decreasing clouds today in the wake of yesterday's storm system that brought us rain and snow. High temperatures were in the 40s and 50s, which is seasonal.
First Day of Spring
The official start of spring is Sunday at 10:33 a.m.
We could see patchy fog develop early Sunday morning as a result of clear skies and calm winds. The fog will burn off as we head into the late morning hours. High pressure will allow for temperatures to rise into the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Active Weather Pattern
High pressure slides east as a warm front approaches the region. Clouds will be on the increase overnight Sunday with a slight chance of rain north of I-90. A slight chance of rain exists going into Monday, especially north of I-90.
A low pressure system will bring a likely chance of rain on Tuesday. Snow will mix in Tuesday night and linger into Wednesday as cold air wraps around the system. Right now, it is too early to nail down snowfall amounts. We will continue to monitor the trends and fine tune the forecast going into the new week.
Temperatures will also be below normal in the 30s and 40s heading into next weekend.