Nice, mild start to spring tomorrow ahead of an active weather pattern

  • Updated
  • 0

Beautiful start to the weekend

We had decreasing clouds today in the wake of yesterday's storm system that brought us rain and snow. High temperatures were in the 40s and 50s, which is seasonal.

Highs Today

First Day of Spring

The official start of spring is Sunday at 10:33 a.m. 

We could see patchy fog develop early Sunday morning as a result of clear skies and calm winds. The fog will burn off as we head into the late morning hours. High pressure will allow for temperatures to rise into the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. 

xooo (2).png

Active Weather Pattern

High pressure slides east as a warm front approaches the region. Clouds will be on the increase overnight Sunday with a slight chance of rain north of I-90. A slight chance of rain exists going into Monday, especially north of I-90. 

State - Futurxooo.png

A low pressure system will bring a likely chance of rain on Tuesday. Snow will mix in Tuesday night and linger into Wednesday as cold air wraps around the system. Right now, it is too early to nail down snowfall amounts. We will continue to monitor the trends and fine tune the forecast going into the new week. 

POP Categories 7 Dxooo.png

Temperatures will also be below normal in the 30s and 40s heading into next weekend. 

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Dxoooo.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

