Nice, mild weather through mid-week

Gloomy start to the week
It was a mild start to the workweek as temperatures climbed into the 40s and 50s. A low-pressure system delivered light rain to areas north of I-90. The snow stayed north of I-94. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Breezy northeasterly winds will diminish heading into the evening. This, along with clearing skies, could lead to fog in areas that received precipitation, so remember to drive slowly and have your low beams on.
Big Warm Up
High pressure builds in with temperatures rising into the 50s on Tuesday. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the next 7, as southerly winds ahead of an approaching cold front will allow temperatures to soar into the 60s. The cold front will bring highs back into the mid 40s to mid 50s for the rest of the week.
Active end to the week
It is looking like a wet St. Patrick's Day with rain in the forecast. Expect snow to mix in Thursday night and linger into Friday.
The official start of spring is Sunday.