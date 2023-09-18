Southeasterly winds will push highs into the lower to middle 80s later this week. In the meantime, a few chances of t-showers will be with us tonight and later Tuesday. Read here for details on the week ahead.
Nice Monday
Dan Breeden
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today