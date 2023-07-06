 Skip to main content
Nice Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will see cool readings on Friday.

Beautiful Thursday...

Northwesterly winds have kept highs lower than normal for this Thursday, and it’s likely to be cooler on Friday.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-07-06T160910.284.png
Highs Today xo - 2023-07-06T160905.080.png

Nice weather through the weekend…

Less active weather will lead to sunny skies through Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-07-06T160901.377.png

Medium range trends...

Longer range forecasts will trend toward cooler than normal conditions for the Upper Midwest.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-07-06T160907.914.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

