Nice Thursday

Beautiful Thursday...
Northwesterly winds have kept highs lower than normal for this Thursday, and it’s likely to be cooler on Friday.
Nice weather through the weekend…
Less active weather will lead to sunny skies through Sunday. Highs will be in the 70s and lower 80s.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward cooler than normal conditions for the Upper Midwest.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden