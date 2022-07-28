Nice weather for awhile

Pleasant Thursday weather…
We had partly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures in the 70s. A few showers are located well north of our viewing area.
A nice stretch of weather...
Quiet weather will dominate the Coulee Region weather for the rest of the week and into the weekend. We will expect Monday and Tuesday to be pleasant, too. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s, then further warming into the 80s and 90s by the middle of next week.
Rain early next week…
A weak disturbances will give us another chance of t-showers Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the first week of August.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden