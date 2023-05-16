 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nice Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will experience a pleasant Wednesday.

Sunny start to the week…

A low-pressure system has stayed south of the area. That left us with plenty of sunshine and nice, slightly below normal weather. Some clouds developed for Tuesday, but no rain fell. Highs were in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-05-16T162657.980.png
Todays highs xo (23).png

This week…

Sunshine will continue in the region for Wednesday, and we can expect to see highs into the lower 70s on Wednesday.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-05-16T162655.886.png

Showers return…

A new storm system will develop and showers are likely to arrive Thursday and Friday.

7 Day Rain Graph xo - 2023-05-16T162706.646.png

Medium range trends…

A warmer than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the northern half of the United States for the last week of May.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-05-16T162700.163.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you