Nice Wednesday

Sunny start to the week…
A low-pressure system has stayed south of the area. That left us with plenty of sunshine and nice, slightly below normal weather. Some clouds developed for Tuesday, but no rain fell. Highs were in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
This week…
Sunshine will continue in the region for Wednesday, and we can expect to see highs into the lower 70s on Wednesday.
Showers return…
A new storm system will develop and showers are likely to arrive Thursday and Friday.
Medium range trends…
A warmer than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the northern half of the United States for the last week of May.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden