Nice week ahaed

  • Updated
  • 0
8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-05-22T154327.597.png

Great looking for a Monday…

Highs today were in the 70s and 80s. We had plenty of sunshine and a brisk southerly breeze.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-05-22T154318.686.png
High temperatures xo.png
Smoke Contour aka Black Carbon PastCurrent.png

Dry stretch of weather…

Dry weather will dominate the next several days, as the main storm track stays south. Temperatures will gradually warm into the 70s and 80s for the next week or so. Smoke will play a part of this forecast.

Medium range trends…

A warmer than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the northern half of the United States . Additionally, smoke may drop visibility.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo - 2023-05-22T154318.686.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

