Nice week ahead...

Heat starts a new week…
Monday showed upper 70s to lower 80s marking another pleasant day in the Coulee Region. Readings will be higher for Tuesday afternoon in advance of a cold front.
Cold front brings a change...
Highs on Tuesday will top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Rain becomes possible for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Very little chance for severe weather will develop. Wednesday will bring the better chances for rain.
Changing weekend weather…
It’s still early, but the next weather maker will move in for Saturday night and Sunday, though it’s too early to pin down severe weather chances.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome over the middle of the country will mean warmer than normal for the first three weeks of August.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great week!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden