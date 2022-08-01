 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nice week ahead...

  • Updated
  • 0

Heat starts a new week…

Monday showed upper 70s to lower 80s marking another pleasant day in the Coulee Region. Readings will be higher for Tuesday afternoon in advance of a cold front.

Highs Today xo (34).png
Futurecast Tuesday night xo (1).png

Cold front brings a change...

Highs on Tuesday will top out in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Rain becomes possible for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Very little chance for severe weather will develop. Wednesday will bring the better chances for rain.

Tomorrow Forecast xo (10).png
7 Day Rain Graph xo (44).png

Changing weekend weather…

It’s still early, but the next weather maker will move in for Saturday night and Sunday, though it’s too early to pin down severe weather chances.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (44).png

Medium range trends...

The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome over the middle of the country will mean warmer than normal for the first three weeks of August.

8-14 Day xo (18).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you