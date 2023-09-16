 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Nice weekend ahead.

The Coulee Region will have a nice weekend.

Today's weather...

Winds are about to shift to the northwest. so our temperatures are going to steady out this weekend in the upper 60s to lower 70s. After early rain showers yesterday, dry weather will dominate for the weekend.

Weekend Planner xo.png
Highs Today xo.png

Patchy frost Monday morning...

High pressure will allow patchy frost for the coldest prone areas north and east of the La Crosse vicinity for early Monday, but temperatures will warm for the week. Scattered rain will be possible for Tuesday into Saturday. After a pretty normal Sunday, warmer weather will develop for next week.

7 Day Rain Graph xo.png
Futurecast Sunday xo.png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo.png

Medium range weather...

Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for almost the entire country. The Coulee Region will likely experience above normal temperatures into later September.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

