Nice weekend weather

The Coulee Region will see plenty of sunshine this weekend.

Cloudy Friday…

In the aftermath of the major winter storm, colder air has temporarily taken over. Lows Friday morning were sub-zero, and afternoon highs reached into the teens to lower 20s.

Sunny weekend…

Southwesterly winds will tap into warmer air for the weekend. Readings will be in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Weak storm system…

Another chance of rain and snow will come around for Monday and again on Wednesday. Stay tuned to News 19 for updates over the next several days.

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected early in March for the eastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the western and central United States.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a nice weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

