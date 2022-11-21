Nicer week!

Warmer weather is here…
Temperatures have risen a bit since over the weekend, but there is more yet to come. Today’s highs were in the 30s and lower 40s in the south. We also saw plenty of sunshine.
Rain/snow showers Thanksgiving Day…
A weak disturbance will bring a chance of mixed showers on Thursday. Accumulations will be light and shouldn’t pose a major travel hazard. Stay tuned for more updates on News 19.
Medium range trends…
Colder than average weather is expected over the western parts of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the southeast and the southern Plains.
Have a nice week!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden