Nicer weekend shaping up

Dry weather moved in today…
The latest snow has moved on and drier air has brought back some sunshine. High temperatures have remained below normal for the afternoon in the teens and 20s. Expect clearing for tonight and plenty of sunshine on Saturday. Temperatures will rise for the weekend, mostly into the 30s.
Warming next week…
More warming will continue to develop next week, though readings will remain in the 30s to perhaps lower 40s. This leads to more precipitation later in the week. It looks like a mix of rain and snow will be possible.
Medium range outlook...
Temperature outlooks for the first third of March are favoring above normal weather for the southeastern part of the nation, and below normal for the Pacific Northwest and into the Upper Midwest.
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden