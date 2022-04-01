 Skip to main content
No April Fools' Joke - Accumulating snow overnight south of I-90

Fantastic Friday

It was a cold start to your Friday with low temperatures this morning in the teens and twenties. 

High pressure will lead to mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 50 degrees. 

The nice weather won't last long though, as clouds will be on the increase this afternoon and evening ahead of our next weather maker.

Active Weather Pattern

Rain and snow move in late tonight and linger into Saturday morning.

Up to 2 inches of snow is possible south of I-90. Locally higher amounts of up to 4 inches are possible where snow banding sets up. A dusting of snow is possible north of I-90. 

Accumulation will be mainly on cold, grassy surfaces. Slippery, snow-covered roads with limited visibility are possible where heavier snowfall occurs. Things will clear out with nice conditions Saturday afternoon and highs topping out in the 40s. 

Another chance of rain and snow arrives Sunday night and Monday morning. 

The active weather continues into next week with additional chances of precipitation. 

Temperature Trend

Near to slightly below-average temperatures are expected over the next 7 days. 

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

