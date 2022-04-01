No April Fools Joke - Accumulating snow possible tonight and tomorrow

Fantastic Friday
High pressure is building in just in time for the first day of April. Expect mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures in the low 50s. The nice weather won't last long though, as clouds will be on the increase this afternoon and evening ahead of our next weather maker.
Active Weather Pattern
Rain and snow moves in late tonight and lingers into Saturday morning. Up to 2 inches of snow is possible south of I-90. Locally higher amounts of up to 4 inches are possible where snow banding sets up. Areas north of I-90 will see up to half of an inch of snow. Accumulation will be mainly on cold, grassy surfaces. Slippery, snow covered roads along with limited visibility is possible where the heavier snowfall occurs. Things will clear out with nice conditions Saturday afternoon and highs topping out in the 40s.
Another chance of rain and snow arrives Sunday night and Monday morning.
The active weather continues next week with additional chances of precipitation.
Temperature Trend
Near to slightly below-average temperatures are expected over the next 7 days.