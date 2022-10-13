Northerly winds give the Coulee Region a taste of Winter with few mixed precipitation chances

Wednesday gave us a few showers and storms with highs reaching the mid 60s. Those showers were along a cold front that will make us chilly through the rest of the week.
You can expect Thursday to bring us a few chances of rain and wintry mix into the afternoon. Rain totals will be up to 0.10", so even if we do see sleet, little to no accumulation is expected. A few flakes can't be ruled out in areas where temps see the upper 30s, but if anything hits the ground it will melt on contact.
We will trend drier into our Thursday evening as highs only reach the upper 40s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy and chilly with lows in the low 30s.
Model guidance is hesitant on what type and how much precipitation will fall into Friday. I'm thinking we will see little rainfall or wintry mix possible, but we can't rule out a few more flakes falling into the morning hours.
Otherwise, expect Friday to bring us another cool day with highs in the low 50s.
A few less clouds come in on Saturday as highs stick into the low 50s. More of the same continues through the weekend and early next week.
Looking at La Crosse's first average trace of snowfall is on October 25th and first measurable snowfall (0.10") is on November 11th.