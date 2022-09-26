Northerly winds keep us cool, but a warm up is not far

We saw a few showers here and there over the weekend across the Coulee Region. Highs even reached the low 70s on Sunday.
Monday will bring us sunshine to start ahead of increasing clouds into the afternoon. Clouds will decrease in the afternoon. We will also see wind gusts reaching 25-30mph. Those winds will be out of the northwest which will keep highs cool in the low 60s.
Monday night will get chilly with lows in the low 40s under a mostly clear sky. There will be a few showers west of the Mississippi, but most showers will end up missing us in the Coulee Region.
You can expect a bit cooler highs around 60 on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.
As we head into Tuesday night, we will see a clear sky with calm winds. That will help temperatures drop very low into the mid 30s for La Crosse. With temperatures reaching the mid 30s, we could see our first chance at frost for Wednesday morning. This will be just 2 days ahead of our average first frost, which is on September 30th.
Otherwise Wednesday brings us a sunny sky after getting through some frost. Highs will reach the low 60s.
A warming trend sets up on Thursday. We will see a few more clouds on Thursday, but we will stay dry with highs reaching the mid 60s.
Highs will reach the low 70s as we make our way into Oktoberfest weekend with sunshine sticking around. Beyond that, our temps will trend above average the next 6-10 days.