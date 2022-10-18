Northern air sticks around for a few more chilly days, but warmer temps are not far

Remember Monday? We had a cloudy sky, gusty winds, highs barely reaching 40° and a few flakes in the evening for areas just east of La Crosse.
Well, Tuesday will be similar. The big difference is that we will see sunshine on Tuesday, but highs will only reach the mid 40s. You can expect more gusty winds from the northwest up to 30mph that will keep us chilly, but we will be staying dry.
The bad news is that we are still losing roughly ~3 minutes of daylight per day. We are still 64 days away from the Winter Solstice which is our "shortest" day of the year. The good news that we will see daylight beginning to increase after.
Fall colors are reaching their peak throughout the region. Jackson and Richland Counties are at peak and La Crosse is at 85%. Temps will be a bit chilly to head outside and admire them, but the end of the week will warm up with a little bit of sunshine!
Tuesday night will bring a few more winds out of the north with gusts in the 20s and lows in the mid 20s.
A few more clouds will roll into our Wednesday morning. You can expect a partly cloudy sky with calmer winds and highs in the upper 40s for your Wednesday.
Winds change direction a bit into Thursday. There will be another good mix of clouds and sun on Thursday, but highs will make way into the mid 50s.
This warming trend will continue into Friday toward more seasonable temperatures.
Expect those calm and warm conditions to stick around as we enter the weekend. Showers and even thunderstorms return to the forecast on Sunday afternoon and into early next week.