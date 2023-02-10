Northly winds give us cooler temps Friday ahead of our gorgeous & "warmer" weekend

This weekend's forecast is much simpler than what we had on Thursday. Sunshine. That's it. Sunshine.
It all starts with our Friday which will be slightly cooler than what we've been seeing with temps in the 40s and even the upper 30s. Highs on Friday will reach the low 30s thanks to northerly winds cooling us down. Other than northerly winds giving us cool highs, expect abundant sunshine for your Friday.
We will also see 10+ hours of daylight on Friday. We are gaining just under 3 minutes of daylight per day.
The sky will stay clear through Friday night. Temps could get chilly in the low 20s before southerly winds warm us back up.
Highs will reach the mid 40s on Saturday with... You guessed it! Sunshine!! Will it even be warm enough to get the grill back out?
These temperatures in the mid 40s are no record breakers, but certainly warm for this time of the year. More highs in the mid 40s spill into Sunday with a few more clouds in the forecast. While we could see a few clouds on Sunday, we will still see a good bit of sunshine as well.
Yes! More sunshine and a few clouds on Monday with highs in the mid 40s!
Changes come into the forecast as we get into Tuesday. Tuesday will start dry, but rain returns to the forecast. Right now, temps look a little too warm for snow on Tuesday as highs will be in the mid 40s with lows in the mid 30s as well. Rainfall totals for La Crosse could be up toward 1/2". Temps slowly cool into the middle of new week where a few more slight chances of rain or snow arrive.